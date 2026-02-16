PMD forecasts rain in Karachi today

The Pakistan Metro logical Department (PMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain in Karachi this evening, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in Karachi starting this evening.

Under the influence of westerly winds, the city may also experience dusty conditions. The rainfall is expected to continue intermittently until tomorrow.

Due to rising humidity, a light haze has currently settled over the city. The atmospheric humidity level stands at 86 percent, while winds are blowing gently from the northeast.

Rainfall is also likely in Nokundi, Dalbandin, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Lasbela districts, according to meteorological department.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind with thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Thal desert during evening and night.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar eleven, Quetta five, Gilgit six, Murree four and Muzaffaradad eight degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, while cold and dry weather is expected in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar one degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus nine, Pulwama and Shopian minus one while Anantnag and Baramula zero degree centigrade.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about rains in southern districts of the province from today till tomorrow.

PDMA has advised all the relevant departments to stay alert for restoring road links for traffic in case of closure due to landslides.

The control room of PDMA is operational round the clock and people can access at1700 in case of any emergency.