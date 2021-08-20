PMD forecasts rain spell in Karachi during first week of September

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted a rain spell in Karachi during the first week of September while setting aside an earlier forecast of August, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Director Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the chances of rainfall in the last week of August has died down and a light rain spell is expected in the first week of September.

“Winds will continue to blow and high temperature will not be witnessed in the coming days,” the met office said.

It said that the temperature on Friday ranged between 27-degree centigrade to 32-degree centigrade with winds blowing from the West at a speed of 17 kilometre per hour.

Previously, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh on Wednesday issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains across the province after August 20.

According to the PMDA, heavy downpours are expected in several parts of Sindh including Karachi after August 20.

In a letter, the PDMA has asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.