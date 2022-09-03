PMD forecast rainfall in KP, other areas of upcountry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast fresh spell of rainfall in upper parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during next three to four days, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Met office has informed that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall, with isolated heavy falls, expected in several districts of KP including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday, according to the forecast.

Rainfall with isolated heavy falls, is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and several districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from tonight to Tuesday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to district authorities advising concerned departments to take precautionary measures in view of likely heavy rainfall.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galliyat and Murree during the forecast period.

The PDMA has also directed the authorities to ensure availability of required machinery in the areas under threat of landslides. “There is possibility of urban flooding and flooding in hill torrents”.

The PDMA has advised tourists to observe caution during travel adding that the emergency operation centre of the authority has been functional, D.G. PDMA said.

