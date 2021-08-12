PMD forecast rainfall in most parts of country from Thursday night

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall with thundershower in most parts of the country from Thursday night, ARY News reported.

The Met Office has stated that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 12th August (Thursday) and likely to continue till 15th August (Sunday).

Rainfall with wind and thundershower, as well as isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan from Thursday night to Sunday, according to the weather report.

Rainfall is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas in Sindh, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat in Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar in southern Punjab from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some hill torrents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan and urban flooding in Punjab and KP during the period.

Heavy falls may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the weather report.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh on Wednesday issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains across the province from August 15.

According to the PMDA, heavy downpours are expected in several parts of Sindh including Karachi between August 15 (Sunday) to August 17 (Tuesday).

The PDMA had advised concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

The PMD had predicted more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers, it said.