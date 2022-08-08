PMD forecast rainfall with thunderstorm this evening or night

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted partly cloudy or cloudy weather in the city with chances of rain-thunderstorm at this evening or night.

The monsoon currents continue to penetrate in Sindh, which will likely to become stronger from tomorrow, according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate (isolate heavy) falls expected in Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts till tomorrow.

The monsoon weather system will likely to become intense during 9 – 13 August, according to the PMD.

The intensity of rainfall is also expected to increase from 10 August (Wednesday) in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan, which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Heavy falls may create water-logging or urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream.

The Met Office has cautioned against likely rough to very rough sea conditions during 10-13 August and advised fishermen to take extra care.

Yesterday, light to moderate with isolated heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi and in Shaheed Banazirabad divisions.

Maximum rainfall occured in Karachhi at Gulshan Hadeed 47mm, Quaidabad 43mm, Jinnah Terminal 20mm, M. O. S. 9.3mm, P.A.F Faisal Base 7mm, Saadi Town 6mm, Met Complex University Road 2.9mm, Korangi 2.2mm, P.A.F Masroor Base 2mm, Keamari 1mm. In Sakrand 13mm and Sh. Banazirabad 1mm.

