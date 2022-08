PMD issues Karachi’s rain statistics for today

Karachi: Multiple areas of the metropolitan including Orangi Town, Saadi Town, and Keimari received light to semi-heavy rains on August 16, ARY News reported.

According to data provided by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Orangi Town, Saadi Town, and Keimiari received the highest rain with 43 mm. Pakistan Air Force Base Masroor received 32 mm of rain while Saddar received 30 mm, the Met Department said.

Quaidabad received 21 mm, Nazimabad 19.6 mm, and the Met office area received 17.5 mm of rain. PAF Faisal base received 16.8 mm and Gulshan-e-Maimar received 10 mm of rain on August 16.

Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, Site Area, Sher Shah, Landhi, Orangi, Baldia, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Port Qasim, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and other areas received showers.

Yesterday, the Meteorological Department issued a forecast of cloudy weather with chances of rain/thunderstorm in the city on Tuesday (today).

More monsoon rains could also lash Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts.

“The rain-thunderstorm activity is likely to become intense and widespread in all above-mentioned districts from August 16 to August 18,” said the forecast.

