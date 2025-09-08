PMD issues statistics of Karachi's rain

Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued details of statistics of Karachi rains, which lashed somewhere light, drizzling at some places and heavy rainfall in others.

According to the Met department, the highest rainfall in Karachi on Monday lashed University Road, where 8.8 mm of rain was recorded.

Besides that, 7 mm of rain was reported in Gulshan-e-Hadded, 8 mm in Gulshan-e-Maymar, whereas 6.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the area around the old Karachi airport.

On the other hand, 4.3 mm torrential rain was recorded in Sadi Town and 4 mm in the Korangi neighbourhood of Karachi.

Moreover, 3 mm of rain was recorded on the main highway of the city, Shahra-e-Faisal, and 2.8 mm of showers were recorded at the new airport, Jinnah terminal.

Earlier in the day, Various parts of Karachi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, bringing a pleasant change in weather but also raising concerns about potential urban flooding.

The downpour was reported in several areas, including Manghopir, SITE area, Metroville, Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, and Nagan Chowrangi.

The rain was also witnessed in Sakhi Hassan, Hyderi, North Nazimabad, and the surrounding localities. Central parts of the city, such as Saddar, Abdullah Haroon Road, and Regal Chowk, also saw steady rainfall.

Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, and Malir also received rain. Meanwhile, important city routes, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nursery, and Karsaz saw wet conditions, causing traffic slowdowns.

The Met Office had forecast heavy rainfall in various districts of Sindh from 07th to 09th September.

Widespread rains with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islam Kot, Nagar Parkar, Chhachhro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from this evening to 09th September with occasional gaps.

Read More: Sindh govt issues update on school closure for Tuesday

Tharparker’s Nagarparkar yesterday received 80mm rainfall, while Mithi 51mm, Kaloi received 30mm and Diplo and Chhore 29mm rainfall each.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thar Parker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal, Met Office cautioned. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh (India) reached Rajasthan and the adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system, strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab.