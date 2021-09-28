PMD sounds alert for lashing rains across Sindh in Gulab storm aftermath

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has Tuesday alarmed the city of the impending heavy rain bouts forecast amid the new monsoon spell which is likely to extend till October 2, ARY News reported.

The notification titled ‘…Torrential Rain along Sindh-Makran Coast’ says the Met office has informed of the low-pressure system along the Arabian Sea will re-emerge by Sep. 29 and will regain intensity.

The rains due to this low-pressure system will likely begin today and the wet spell is expected to lash the Sindh-Makran coasts and adjacent areas till Oct 2.

Since the low pressure is regaining momentum in the Arabian Sea, the fishermen are advised to keep away from the waters starting Sep 30 to Oct 3, the PMC said.

Rain yesterday was chance but rain today is forecast, Met director says

Earlier today, director PMD Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News that the sudden rains yesterday were remnants of the past wet system of the monsoon that has now left the region, and added that today sees showers forecast.

The system that has entered in the city has the potential to pour in the large parts of Karachi, said Sardar Sarfaraz while noting that the spell is likely to extend till Oct 2.

It can cause urban flooding if rains continue throughout the course of this new spell, the Met director said today. He said the Gulab storm has hit the Indian coast and it can build pressure and influence the coastal areas of Sindh as well.

Thus he said lower Sindh and Balochistan parts are expected to receive heavy showers.