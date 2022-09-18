PMD to install automatic weather stations across Balochistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced the establishment of 105 different weather monitoring systems across Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the Weather Ministry’s Director of Planning Tahir Khan, the department has started working on the survey regarding the establishment of the hi-tech monitoring systems. A total of 105 weather stations would be established across the province, he added.

Tahir Khan added that two radars and other equipment would be set up in Quetta and Gawadar. A total of 300 automatic weather stations would be set up across the province, he added.

The estimated cost of the project, to be built with the World Bank’s cooperation, will be Rs9,600 million. The establishment of the system would improve the weather alert and warnings systems, he added.

The system would provide a 10-day accurate weather prediction, the planning director said.

