Tuesday, July 8, 2025
PMD warns of heavy rains, flashfloods across country

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has issued an alert against heavy to very heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab’s northeast, Kashmir and Baluchistan from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory warned against flooding in rain drains and local streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, Kashmir and Baluchistan’s Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Qalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat districts.

PMD has cautioned that heavy rainfall and downpour could cause landslides in KP districts, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir, causing roadblocks and hurdles in traffic flow.

The low-lying areas in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar feared to be submerged owing to heavy rainfall, according to the Met Office.

Islamabad and other areas likely to be lashed by downpour with strong winds and thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall also expected in areas of Potohar region and some areas of the northeastern and southern Baluchistan.

Karachi and other areas of Sindh’s coastal belt could receive drizzling or light rainfall.

