PMD warns of heavy rains, flash floods in coming weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more heavy rains and flash floods in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab from August 14-18 under vigorous monsoon activity.

In a statement, the Met Office said that depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move west along Makran coast. Due to this weather system monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country.

Another low pressure is likely to approach Sindh on August 16. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from August 14-16 with occasional gaps.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

Speaking of the possible impacts, the PMD said that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 14-18.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from August 14-18.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 14 (night) to August 16.

The PMD has advised the fishermen to remain more cautious from August 16-18. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

The Met Office also directed all concerned authorities to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

