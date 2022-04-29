PMD warns of higher temperatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan

As per the alert issued by the Pakistan Metrological Department, the temperature in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 5°C to 7°C higher than normal in the next 5 to 6 days, creating a heatwave.

The heatwave more likely will enhance the melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and flash flood in vulnerable areas of GB & KP.

PDMA KP, GBDMA & DDMA Hunza have been directed to remain vigilant, alert and to take all precautionary measures in light of Shishper Glacial Lake reformation and increased chances of GLOF and coordinate accordingly with local administration and concerned departments. PDMA KP, GBDMA & DDMA Hunza are further directed to ensure local community and tourists/travelers be forewarned in at-risk/vulnerable areas and make certain availability of emergency/rescue service personnel and equipment for rapid response.

