Journalist bodies, govt form committee to review PMDA

ISLAMABAD: A joint action committee of the journalist bodies on Wednesday met Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to convey their reservations over the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), ARY NEWS reported.

The representatives of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and others met a government delegation comprising Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib and discussed proposals for media regulation and PMDA.

The journalist bodies termed the proposed PMDA in its current state as unacceptable and the two sides agreed to form a committee to address the issues.

The committee would look into the issue of fake news especially with regard to social media besides also reviewing the rights of workers, regulatory framework and other matters proposed under the proposed law.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had previously asked journalists to submit their proposals for changes to Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) and said that the Parliament would decide on the matter.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters, the information minister claimed that the PMDA was meat to counter fake news and similar bills have been enacted globally.

Read More: BILAWAL, SHEHBAZ & OTHER OPPOSITION POLITICIANS OPPOSE PMDA ‘BLACK LAW’

Fawad Chaudhry further clarified that they have only floated a proposed draft regarding PMDA which includes a framework that would only be finalized after consultations with all stakeholders.

“This is only a framework that similar laws are enacted in other countries globally,” he said adding that how could they present a draft of a bill before any consultation.