Medical and Dental Colleges Fee Cap Fixed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has fixed an upper limit on tuition fees for private medical and dental colleges across Pakistan, applicable to all annual students enrolled in the 2024-25 academic session.

According to details, PMDC said it has capped the maximum tuition fee for MBBS and BDS programs at Rs.1.8 million per year, inclusive of all additional charges, which will apply uniformly to all annual sessions and students for the 2024-25.

The PMDC has also announced that from the 2025-26 academic session, the fee will increase by 5 percent to Rs.1.89 million following an earlier decision announced on 6 October 2025. This revised fee will also be applicable to all annual programs and students.

The council has also made it clear that any fee increase beyond 2026 will be linked strictly to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and will only be implemented through a separate official notification.

The PMDC has directed all private medical and dental colleges to strictly adhere to the approved fee structure and warned them that strict action will be taken against institutions found in violation of the regulations.

PMDC launches digital inspection of medical, dental Colleges

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has kicked off digital inspections of the country’s medical and dental colleges.

The PMDC informed that now the inspection of the medical and dental colleges will be conducted digitally across the country.