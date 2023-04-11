PMDC members appointed after PM Shehbaz’s approval

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday appointed eight members of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) following an approval from Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a notification, the members have been appointed for a period of four-year after the recommendations of the search and nomination committee constituted to find suitable candidates for the council.

The members included Jawad Amin Khan, Ch Sultan Mansoor, Noor ul Haq, Prof. Amjad Siraj, Prof Rizwan Taj, Dr Muhammad Zubair Khan, Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Dr Tehmina Asad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the selection of the members. At least 70 candidates participated in the interview, said the spokesperson, adding the appointment of the council members is done on merit.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that after the completion of the selection work, there would be an improvement in the field of medical education.

Earlier in January, the government restored the previous status of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) after receiving assent from the President of Pakistan on the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022 sent by the Parliament.

The council spokesperson said that now all matters of the PMDC will be handled as per the guidelines given in the passed bill which was signed by the President of Pakistan to reconstitute the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in order to establish a uniform minimum standard of basic and higher qualifications in medicine and dentistry, reported the state news agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Joint Session of the parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) passed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022 on December 20, 2022. The bill was returned and raised objections by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi for further amendments.

