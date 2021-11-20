PMDU reports action against govt officers involved in misrepresentation

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has presented a report to PM Imran Khan regarding the action taken against the officers involved in misrepresentation on the Citizen’s Portal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The government officers have been suspended who were found involved in lodging frivolous and fake complaints to manipulate the citizens’ satisfaction level, according to the PMDU report.

The PMDU prepared its report regarding the misrepresentation detected at the dashboards of 254 government officers. The officers who went through the dashboards’ investigation include 154 from Punjab, 86 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), three from Sindh and 11 from the federal government.

44 government officers from Punjab were proved guilty in the fudging, whereas, the KP chief secretary took action against 39 government officers.

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab took action against 45 officers after the probe, the police chiefs of the KP and Sindh took action against 10 and three officers respectively.

PM Imran Khan issued directives to the provincial chief secretaries and police chiefs to take prompt action against the officers who are involved in misrepresentation at the Citizen’s Portal.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated in the redressal of public complaints and he will personally monitor the public complaints on the Citizen’s Portal.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!