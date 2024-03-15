23.9 C
Govt, military leadership discuss national security, regional stability

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his cabinet members, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the prime minister was received by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir. Shehbaz Sharif was also presented guard of honour.

The prime minister, cabinet members and the military leadership discussed matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

PM, cabinet members visit GHQ

“The prime minister and cabinet members were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter-terrorism operations,” the ISPR read.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

The prime minister assured that the government would provide all the resources required for ensuring the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

The COAS thanked the prime minister for visiting and reposing confidence in the Army. General Syed Asim Munir affirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue to live up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.

The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.

