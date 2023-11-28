PML-N accelerates election campaign across Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has accelerated its campaign for the upcoming elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz presided over the party meeting and expressed satisfaction over the performance of MSF and minority wing.

The meeting directed the minority wing and youth of the party to actively participate in the upcoming general elections.

Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants the youth to lead political activities in the country as they are the symbol of development of Pakistan.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed a 35-member central parliamentary board, led by Senator Ishaq Dar, to award tickets to aspiring candidates for the general elections, scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

According to the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the board was constituted after the approval of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif.

The members include Khawaja Asif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Hamza Shahbaz, Ameer Muqam, Rana Sanaullah, Javed Latif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Muhammad Safdar and Bashir Memon.

In a separate development PML-N and MQM-Pakistan, had announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.