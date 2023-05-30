PML-N accommodate only few former PTI MPs: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will only accommodate few from the PTI deserters, citing party sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PML-N has held a consultative session within party to decide about the issue of former lawmakers deserting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after May 09 violent protests.

“We will award party tickets to our own workers in 90 percent constituencies of Punjab,” a senior PML-N leader said. “We will only accommodate former PTI MPs in the constituencies where we consider it necessary,” party official said.

“We have also told the Jahangir Tareen group that, we could not award party tickets to all their candidates,” party sources said.

“Tareen group has initiated consultations for launching a new political party or joining another party after the PML-N response,” sources said.

“Other splinter groups of the PTI also considering over options other than the PML-N after the party’s decision,” sources added.