PML-N, allies focus to bring change in seven constitutional offices

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties also targeting seven constitutional offices after ousting the prime minister by a no-confidence motion, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The opposition focusing over change in offices of the President, Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate and three provincial governors, sources said.

The opposition parties have agreed over changing the office holders of seven constitutional offices in phases, after election of the new prime minister, according to sources.

According to sources, a consensus will be created over federal cabinet in the first step.

The opposition parties have also initiated consultations over bringing impeachment motion against the President, sources said.

The PML-N and allied parties also mulling over entrusting the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for removal of the incumbent Chairman of the Senate. The allies will convince the BAP for directing the Chairman to resign from his office.

The BAP will be offered the office of the Deputy Chairman Senate or more clout in the federal cabinet, sources said.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani is being deemed a strong contender to become new chairman of the Senate.

Shehbaz Sharif, is expected to begin contacts and meetings after his oath taking as the next prime minister of the country.

