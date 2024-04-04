‘PML-N, allies to form KP government soon’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Arbab Khizar Hayat said that his party along with its allies would form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘soon’, ARY News reported

In a statement issued here, Arbab Khizar Hayat said that it is a matter of ‘few months’ to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed provincial government.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a guest for few months,” the PML-N leader added. He claimed that more than 36 MPAs of the ruling party turned against the PTI.

“The PTI wants to run away from the Senate elections as its MPAs would not be voting for the party’s candidates. Let the Senate elections take place in the province, the PTI will realise its actual position,” Arbab Khizar Hayat added

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as reserved seat members belonging to opposition parties could not take oath

“The commission is of the considered view that the standards of honesty, justness and fairness of election as provided in Article 218(3) of the Constitution cannot be fulfilled due to non-administration of oath to elected members and which amounts to disenfranchisement of lawful voters and denial of level playing field to the voters,” the ECP said.