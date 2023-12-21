After MQM-P, PML-N also seeks extension in deadline for filing nomination papers

LAHORE: After MQM-P and JUI-F, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought a two-day extension in the December 22 deadline to file nomination papers for the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates from December 20 to 22, while names of all nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

According to guidelines issued by the electoral body, a candidate must be accompanied by two voters of the same constituency who would propose and second his nomination. However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

In a letter penned down to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ishaq Dar – who is the chairman of the party’s election cell – noted that the election commission enjoys the power to make necessary “amendments in the schedule without affecting/changing the polling date”.

For facilitation of candidates for General Elections 2024! pic.twitter.com/O1oiE1Dx4K — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) December 21, 2023

The PML-N senator highlighted that a three-day deadline had been allocated for the filing of nomination papers while seven days had been given for the scrutiny of the same.

“The process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same which also includes NOCs/NECs from various public sector department. Such exercise is indeed time consuming and any lapse can lead to rejection of nomination papers,” Dar contended.

“It is therefore requested that in order to facilitate thousands of candidates desirous to take part in elections, it would be appreciated if only two days’ extension is granted in filing of nomination paper by amending the schedule issued on December 15 without changing the polling day,” he concluded.

A day earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking an extension in deadline for filing nomination papers by three days.

Election schedule

According to ECP’s election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates on December 20-22, 2023 while names of all nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

Similarly, December 24-30 has been fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers while the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was January 03, 2024.

The last date for deciding appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal is January 10, 2024 while a revised list of candidates would be published on January 11.

The publication of the revised list of candidates has been fixed as January 12 while election symbols to candidates would be allotted on 13th January and polling would be held on February 08, 2024.

This election program would also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochsitan provinces. The last date for filing of a separate priority list for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims before the Returning Officer is December 22, 2023.