PML-N and PPP to convene coordination committee meeting in Lahore

LAHORE: In an important political development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are set to hold a coordination committee meeting on March 15 at the Governor House in Lahore. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The coordination committee meeting aims to address key concerns and reinforce the alliance between the two parties.

According to sources, prominent PML-N leaders including Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Saad Rafique will attend the meeting.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Qasim Gillani are expected to participate on the PPP side.

The agenda includes addressing PPP’s grievances, discussing provincial appointments, allocation of development funds, and bureaucratic transfers.

This coordination committee meeting is seen as a step towards fostering collaboration and resolving differences between the two parties.

The alliance between PML-N and PPP has been pivotal in Punjab’s political landscape, with both parties emphasising the importance of unity for the province’s development and stability.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted an Iftar dinner at the PM House to honor the PPP delegation led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Following the dinner, the Prime Minister commended the PPP leadership for their active and dynamic contributions across all four provinces.

Led by Bilawal Bhutto, the PPP delegation voiced their concerns over controversial canal projects and drew attention to the worsening law and order situation in Kurram district. They also expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate relief efforts for flood victims in Balochistan during their meeting at the PM House.

In response, the Prime Minister assured the delegation of his commitment to addressing these issues, including resolving the canal-related concerns, enhancing security in Kurram, and ensuring sufficient support for flood-affected communities in Balochistan.