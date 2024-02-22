PML-N assures MQM-P of Sindh governorship

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday assured Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of Sindh governorship, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N told the MQM-P leadership that they will support any candidate that MQM-P nominates for the seat of Governor Sindh.

According to the inside story of the meeting, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan will most likely name Kamran Tessori as their candidate for the Sindh governorship.

Earlier, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM) ‘demanded’ Sindh governorship from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in return for support in the centre.

The MQM-P leadership also demanded to take them on the federally-run development work in Karachi.

Later, MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui denied the demand of Sindh governorship during the party’s meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership expressed support and assured cooperation with Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) to stabilize democracy in Pakistan.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) finally reached an agreement on forming a government in Centre as both parties have agreed on a ‘power-sharing formula’ following days of negotiations.