‘PML-N behind organised social media onslaught against judges’

ISLAMABAD: An organized campaign against the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was launched on social media during a hearing on a plea against the ruling of the deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly and now it has emerged that the accounts linked to the campaign were members of PML-N social media team, also followed by party leader Maryam Nawaz, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the 529 accounts followed by Maryam Nawaz have been found involved in peddling narrative against the honorable judges of the apex court soon after it resumed hearing into the ruling of the deputy speaker at Lahore registry.

At least 11,000 messages were sent on Twitter to promote the malicious trend by the PML-N social media team.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry blamed Marriyum Aurangzeb and Fahd Hussain for being behind the entire campaign.

“Some journalists have been hired in the media cell on unofficial assignment to peddle narrative against the judges,” he said and added that such campaign from the PML-N were not new and they have previously led similar trends against former CJP Saqib Nisar.

Fawad Chaudhry further alleged that after judges, the PML-N leadership will now go after the military leaders.

