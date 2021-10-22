PML-N calls off Swat protests against inflation due to heavy rain

SWAT: The protest against inflation announced by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in the Swat valley has been called off after rains predicted earlier Friday poured in the region, ARY News reported.

The protests were announced against the incumbent government for how the inflation, driven by devaluing currency and hiking fuel prices, has hit the country. However, after the rains today, the PML-N head of Swat region, Amir Muqam, has indefinitely called them off.

He said new protest dates will be announced at a later point.

PML-N to begin series of protests against inflation from Oct 20

The major opposition party had finalized its plan earlier this week to begin the new series of countrywide protests against inflation from October 20.

The decision to launch the series of protests against inflation was taken in a session chaired by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif today. The opposition party decided to take immediate steps to protect the rights of the nationals.

The political party finalised the program to begin its countrywide protests including rallies, public gatherings and street demonstrations from October 20.

The central leadership has given protest calls to the party leaders in the provinces and districts. It has been decided that PML-N will hold its first protest demonstration in Rawalpindi.

