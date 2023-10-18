PML-N cancels anthem ceremony over Gaza hospital massacre

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has cancelled its anthem launch event prepared for the return of party supremo Nawaz Sharif to show solidarity with Palestinian people.

The event was cancelled in view of Israel’s gruesome rocket attack on a Gaza hospital that killed more than 500 people.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was scheduled to launch the new party anthem today.

غزہ میں ہسپتال پر اسرائیلی وحشیانہ بمباری سے 500 سے زائد بے گناہ فلسطینیوں کی شہادت اور اپنے فلسطینی بہن بھائیوں سے یکجہتی کے لیے ہم نے آج ہونے والی پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن کے نئے ترانے کے اجراء کی تقریب کو منسوخ کر دیا ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 18, 2023

Nawaz files protective bail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition for protective bail in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Petition seeks approval of protective bail from the high court for Sharif’s surrender to the law.

Former prime minister has pleaded for bail to face the cases against him, seeking court’s restraining order from arrest as he could approach the court.=

According to the plea, Nawaz Sharif will land in Islamabad on October 21.

He is arriving in Islamabad in a special flight. His lawyers have pleaded to the court for fixing the hearing today.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

Accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court had also disqualified Nawaz Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.