PML-N candidate distributes food items of Utility Stores in PP-170

LAHORE: Trucks loaded with food items from Utility Stores in Lahore have been delivered to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates, ahead of Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The trucks of the Utility Stores in Lahore were delivered to the offices of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates. The items were distributed among the voters of the area, which is a sheer violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.

Sources said that the distribution of groceries available at Utility Stores was found being distributed among the people by the PML-N candidate in PP-170.

Reacting to the situation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Ijaz Chaudhry said that if there is shame in the Election Commission, then their eyes should be opened.

He said that apart from this, all the voter lists have also been disclosed to them.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that the policemen were intimidating the PTI voters and using such tactics by the government.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to take notice of such incidents and take immediate action.

