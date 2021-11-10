PML-N announces candidate for PP-206 by-election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday nominated Rana Muhammad Saleem as its contestant for the PP-206 Khanewal-IV by-poll, ARY News reported.

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and party supremo Nawaz Sharif approved the party’s decision of awarding a ticket to Rana Muhammad Saleem for the PP-106 by-poll scheduled for December 16.

The party ticket was awarded by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.



According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the bye-election in PP-206, Khanewal-IV would be held on Dec 16. The scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be conducted on November 10, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed from November 15.

The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on November 20 whereas, candidates could withdraw their nominations on November 22.

The final list of candidates would be displayed on November 23.

The PP-206 seat fell vacant after the death of estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Nishat Khan Daha, who breathed last on October 23.

The PML-N MPA from PP-206 (Khanewal) was suffering from cancer. He was elected MPA during 2013-18 and in the 2018 elections for the fourth consecutive term.

