PML-N clinches NA-81 after vote recount

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clinched one more National Assembly seat Following a vote recount of 75 polling stations in NA-81 Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N’s Azhar Qayyum requested that the ballots be recounted, and the Returning Officer (RO) granted his request. Following the vote tally, Azhar Qayyum defeated independent candidate Bilal Aijaz, backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), by a margin of 3197 votes.

After the recounting, Azhar Qayyum secured 110,057 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Bilal Aijaz bagged got 106,860 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Bilal Aijaz was declared the winner with 117,717 votes while the PML-N candidate finished as runner-up with 109,926 votes

Aggrieved with the results, Azhar Qayyum approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested for vote recount.

Earlier on February 26, the PML-N secured another National Assembly seat after a vote recount in NA-154 Lodhran

As per details, the Returning Officer (RO) ordered the recounting of votes on request of PML-N Abdul Rahman Kanju’s request. After the recount of votes, the PML-N candidate emerged victorious with a lead of 7301 votes against independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon.

As per revised results, Abdul Rahman Kanju bagged 127,984 votes while independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon got 120,683 votes.