PML-N decides against playing friendly match with Punjab govt team

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday has excused from playing a friendly cricket match between the Punjab government and Opposition, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Mashud said that Punjab govt spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been informed about the decision taken by the PML-N.

The government is calling us thief and on the other hand, we are being invited to play a friendly match, Mashud said.

The PML-N stalwart suggested the government to change its behaviour for playing a friendly cricket match.

Following the cancellation of Pakistan’s tour by the New Zealand cricket team in the last minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, earlier this month, Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had suggested holding a friendly cricket match between the provincial government and the opposition.

He had floated the idea while addressing a press conference to give the message at the international level that Pakistan is a safe country for cricket and all other sports.

Chohan had said that he had already made contact with PPP’s parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza and PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt.