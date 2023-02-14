Tuesday, February 14, 2023
PML-N decides to amend party's constitution

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to amend the party’s constitution to make the social media wing as part of it, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has tasked secretary general Ahsan Iqbal for amendments to the party’s constitution.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s social media wing will be officially made part of the party through an amendment to the constitution. Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz has also decided to relaunch PML-N student wing.

The amendments to the PML-N constitution will be forwarded before the General Council meeting for approval.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Maryam Nawaz kicked off political campaign, saying that her party was ready to sweep the upcoming elections in the country.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur, the PML-N vice president lambasted the ‘critics’ claiming that her party was ‘running away’ from the elections, saying that they were ready to sweep the upcoming polls in the country.

