PML-N 'offers' representation to PPP in Punjab govt offices

The ice between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has begun to melt, as the Punjab government has decided to offer ‘political space’ to the PPP in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to PPP sources, the Punjab government has formally reached out to the party, with the contact made through Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The provincial government has assured the PPP of representation in various government institutions.

Sources added that the Punjab government has asked the PPP to submit names for appointments to provincial boards.

The PPP has also been offered representation in provincial committees, while names have been sought for the appointment of law officers as well.

The Punjab government has further assured that development funding for PPP will be resumed. PPP sources confirmed that the government will release development funds for its MPAs.

According to sources, the PPP has asked for time to consider the Punjab government’s proposal.

Earlier, PPP sources added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured President Zardari that all efforts would be made to address the PPP’s concerns regarding the implementation of the Punjab power-sharing arrangement.

The move comes following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday night, where the two leaders also deliberated on the overall regional situation.

The prime minister briefed the president on his recent visits to Egypt and Malaysia, where he made efforts to promote peace in Gaza.