PML-N decides to kick off election campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to kick off their election campaign, ARY News reported.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and discussed the current political situation of the country. The former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and Sulaiman Shehbaz was also present at the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz conveyed PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s message to PM Shehbaz Sharif. The message stated the party leaders should expose those who have caused damage to the country and easy loan schemes should be given to youth.

The party leaders are directed to constitute a manifesto committee for the election manifesto and summoned details of tickets in Punjab and KP.

Read more: Budget 2023-24: Govt allocates Rs42.4b for general elections

Earlier, the federal government allocated Rs 42.4 billion for general elections in budget 2023-24.

As per details, the government allocated Rs 15 billion for the security of general elections and Rs 5.6 billion for project management units and voting.

In budget 2023-24, Rs 4.8 billion and Rs 270 million have been allocated for publishing ballot papers and voter lists whereas Rs 1.7 billion will be spent on the training wing and Rs 500 million on media coordination.

The funds allocated for the preparation of the election are Rs 1.2 billion. The government has allocated Rs 9.6 billion for election in Punjab, Rs 3.6 billion for Sindh, Rs 3.9 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Rs 1.1 billion for Balochistan.