PML-N delegation lands in Sukkur to attend BB death anniversary

SUKKUR: A PML-N delegation led by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq reached here today to attend the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Talking to media here Speaker Ayaz Sadiq ” we intend to play long innings to work for the betterment of Pakistan”.

“PTI’s founder getting such facilities, which have not been available to any other prisoner”.

“They talk with newspapers or other media that they want dialogue, we will talk to them when they arrive,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

Adviser to Prime Minister on political affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah said that the democracy flourishes with dialogue, “PTI’s founder don’t believe in dialogue”.

“PTI people hold talks or not, it is their decision,” Rana Sanaullah said.

Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s 18th death anniversary is being observed today at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Benazir Bhutto was martyred in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

Stringent security has been ensured for the VVIPs and general public as over 8,500 police officers and personnel, besides Rangers and other security agencies, have been deployed at and around Bhuttos’ mausoleum.

Several hundred thousand people coming from across the country are expected to attend the programme, where President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and many other senior PPP leaders are to pay homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.