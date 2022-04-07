PML-N demands postponing Balochistan LG polls

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a postponement of the local government (LG) polls in Balochistan in view of the current political situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that the LG polls had been announced in Balochistan but the political leaders from the province are currently busy in Islamabad.

He requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the Balochistan LG elections. It may be noted here that ECP had announced to hold LG elections in Balochistan districts except Quetta and Lasbela on May 29.

While commenting on the current political situation, Sharif said that they will work for the betterment of the country and a national government will be formed in the coming day.

Earlier in March, the ECP had approved the schedule of LG polls in Balochistan. The commission had decided to hold LG polls in all districts of Balochistan on May 29 except in Quetta and Lasbela due to new delimitations of the constituencies.

For the remaining districts, the election schedule will be announced after the completion of the delimitation.

For Sindh and Punjab provinces, the provincial election commissioners had been ordered to contact the concerned officials for obtaining the election material. The schedule of LG polls in Sindh and Punjab will be immediately issued after contacting the provincial governments.

