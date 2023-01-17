PML-N fails to give names for caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has failed to finalise and send names to the Punjab governor for the province’s caretaker chief minister, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deadline for constitutional consultation between the Punjab CM and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly is ending tonight at 10.10 pm.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Lahore and holding important meetings with the party leadership for the finalization of the names. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will also attend the meeting via video link.

Sources have said that PML-N will give names for the caretaker Punjab CM after consultation with the allied parties.

On Monday, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, Parvez Elahi said that the three names i.e. Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa have been finalised for the caretaker Punjab CM slot.

