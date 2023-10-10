PML-N to file Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail on Oct 16/17

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail petition will likely to be filed in on Oct 16 or 17, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s supreme leader’s protective bail petition will be filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), party sources said.

The PML-N leadership has allowed legal team of Sharif to file petition for the protective bail. Party sources said that the petition will be filed in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s decision.

The petitioner while seeking protective bail will plead to appear in the court, sources said.

Former prime minister’s petition will be filed for protective bail in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, sources said.

Accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The IHC had dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against sentences on June 23,2021 over failing to appear in the high court.

The court had declared the PML-N leader as proclaimed offender.

On September 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granting appeals had acquitted Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

The verdict stated that the sentencing of Maryam Nawaz and Capt Retd Safdar was unfair, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove its case.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides.