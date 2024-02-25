PML-N forms committee on power sharing with PPP in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday formed a committee on power-sharing with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N committee for talks with PPP on the formation of government in Balochistan, includes Jam Kamal Khan, Nawab Jangez Mari, Mir Saleem Khosa, Mir Asim Khird, Sheikh Jaffer Mandokhel and Jamal Shah Kakar.

Sources said that the committee will meet the party leadership and will then proceed with talks with PPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan after the elections.

Out of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, the JUI-F and the PPP secured 11 seats each in the 8th February General Elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged also bagged 10 seats.

After the joining of some independent candidates, the PPP and the PML-N managed to surpass the JUI-F in the Balochistan Assembly.

However, the PML-N refused to form a coalition government with JJUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with Pakistan People’s People (PPP) in the province too.

It is important to note here that the Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs summoned on Wednesday (February 28)

As per details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting.

The Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.