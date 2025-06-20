Govt ‘assures’ MQM-P of more funds for Karachi-Hyderabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government has ‘assured’ Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of increasing funds for Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meeting between the govt and MQM-P delegation, sources revealed that MQM-P raised key demands to enhance funding for major urban development projects in Sindh.

The MQM-P urged the government to increase allocations for the K-IV water project and expand the Karachi and Hyderabad development packages. In response, the government delegation assured MQM that: The K-IV project’s budget in the federal allocation would be increased to Rs10 billion.

The Karachi development package would be enhanced from Rs15 billion to Rs25 billion, the source claimed and added Hyderabad package would also see its allocation doubled from Rs5 billion to Rs10 billion.

As per the insiders, MQM-P also conveyed its grievances over being sidelined, despite supporting PML-N since the PDM coalition days. The party delegation expressed concern that urban Sindh, including Karachi, has been left at the mercy of the PPP.

The government further assured that federal schemes under the PSDP would be completed via PIDCL, and that the K-IV and Green Line projects would be finished within the stipulated timeline.

Sources add that the MQM is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday or Tuesday to present its demands directly.