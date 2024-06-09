PML-N govt decides to continue PTI’s Ten Billion Tree initiative

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to tackle the escalating climate crisis, the PML-N-led federal government has decided to continue Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, initiated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the government has decided to increase the budget for the Ministry of Climate Change by Rs11.82 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25, with aiming at mitigating the effects of global warming and promoting sustainable development.

The budget includes a significant allocation of Rs15.62 billion for the Green Pakistan initiative, previously known as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami – a project initially launched in 2018 by PTI. The project aims to plant trees across the nation and combat the adverse effects of climate change.

The government has also proposed a new project to combat climate change, details of which are yet to be disclosed. It has also been proposed to provide Rs1.019 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change to enhance its technical capacity and effectively implement climate change projects.

The budget also allocates Rs15.775 billion for four ongoing schemes, aimed at promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation. Furthermore, the government has proposed Rs100 million for the Pakistan Biosafety Clearing House.

In a move to improve water quality monitoring capabilities, the government has allocated Rs30 million for the purpose.