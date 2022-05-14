PML-N govt excuses JUI-F from giving KP governorship

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has excused the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) from giving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governorship, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After the president’s slot, Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F lost the hope of getting KP governorship for supporting the ruling coalition parties, PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), sources told ARY News.

The ruling party, PML-N excused itself from giving the KP governor’s slot to JUI-F and decided to keep the top position with it.

Both PPP and JUI-F are willing to get the KP governor’s lot, however, the PML-N excused PPP from awarding the position as the coalition party was given important constitutional slots.

Sources said that JUI-F has been granted ministries and deputy speaker’s slot by the PML-N government, hence, the ruling party excused JUI-F from the governorship. Moreover, PPP has also opposed the suggestion to give the position to the JUI-F.

It was learnt that PPP has also shown reservations over PML-N’s decision to keep KP’s governorship. “PPP had earlier suggested giving the governorship to the Awami National Party (ANP) as the second option. PPP expressed reservations for not adjusting the coalition partner in the present setup.”

The PPP leaders had suggested adjusting all coalition parties in the incumbent government, PPP sources told ARY News.

Shah Farman’s resignation

In April, President Arif Alvi had accepted the resignation of Shah Farman as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

The former KP governor had also vacated the official residence while Speaker Mushtaq Ghani became acting governor of the province.

Shah Farman had resigned from his office after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also resigned from office following the PM’s election.

