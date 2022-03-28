PML-N hints at nominating Aleem Khan for Punjab CM slot

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Javed Latif has revealed that his political party could nominate a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Aleem Khan for the position of Punjab chief minister (CM), ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N MNA Javed Latif, while talking to ARY News programme Off the Record, said that Aleem Khan could be the candidate for Punjab CM slot. Latif said that political parties will have to take some decisions in compulsion for being the coalition partners.

“However, we are having the majority in the Punjab Assembly. Aleem Khan can be our candidate for the chief ministership. PML-Q will be backing the opposition. The final decision will be taken by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and I hope that he will support the opposition.”

Responding to Latif’s claims, PTI minister Farrukh Habib said that the opposition is shocked after receiving a big surprise that diverted their attention from Pervaiz Elahi to Aleem Khan now.

READ: PML-N’S DISSIDENT MPAS ANNOUNCE SUPPORTING PERVAIZ ELAHI

The minister claimed that the coalition parties will remain on the side of the PTI government. Regarding Aleem Khan’s expected candidacy, Habib said that ministries to the PTI allies will also benefit the government.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the real policy maker and he holds consultations with his team.

Usman Buzdar resignation

Earlier, in a major development, Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The news was confirmed by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

PM Khan decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

