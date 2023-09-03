PML-N hints at ‘protesting with PTI’ if elections delayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar has hinted at protesting along with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief if elections were delayed.

Ata Tarar assured that the election would take place in next year’s February. After being asked if the elections were delayed, Ata Tarar said, that in case of delay in general elections, the masses will see the Pakistan People’s Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the same container.

Replying to a question, Tarar said PML-N can protest along with PTI if polls in Pakistan were delayed.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured to hold the next general elections ‘peacefully and impartially’ as per the Constitution and the law.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this assurance while chairing two separate meetings in Islamabad today.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the meetings were aimed at reviewing the preparations regarding the upcoming general election in Pakistan.

Members of the Election Commission, Secretary ECP, Chief Secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, Chief Secretary Balochistan, IG Balochistan, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and Balochistan, and other senior officers of ECP attended the meetings.