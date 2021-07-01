PML-N holds meeting before National Security Committe session

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) key leaders underway prior to the National Security Committee (NSC) session, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif attending the session via the video link, being held at his chamber in the Parliament House.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Rana Tanvir Ahmed, Khurram Dastagir and Birjis Tahir attending the party session.

The meeting consulting over the matters related to the national security session scheduled today, sources said.

The huddle also discussing overall regional as well as defence situation and review the government’s policy over Afghanistan, India and Kashmir.

The session also mulling over the political situation and the matters related to election in Azad Kashmir.

An in-camera session of the National Security Committee (NSC) of the parliament being held today.

The military leadership will take the parliament members into confidence over the regional situation, sources said.