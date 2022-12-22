PML-N hopes for CM Pervaiz Elahi’s resignation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz [PML-N]) hope that Chief minister Pervaiz Elahi Punjab will resign from his post after the PA speaker rejected the ruling regarding the no-trust voting, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N leaders were informed last night that Pervaiz Elahi will resign as he told this to few of his close people.

The governor was de-notifying the Chief minister last night at midnight but then he didn’t, PML-N sources added.

However, if PTI-backed CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi didn’t resign today then the PML-N will have no option but to de-notify him, sources added.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi to formally request to remove Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman.

The PA speaker wrote a letter to the president against the ‘misconduct’ of the Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman. In his letter, the speaker highlighted the unconstitutional steps of the Punjab government and requested to remove him.

PA session adjournment

On Tuesday, following the submission of a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, the session of the Punjab Assembly was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid a ruckus by the opposition.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman had directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on December 21.

