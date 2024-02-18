PML-N hopes ‘important breakthrough’ in talks with PPP tomorrow  

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday asserted that an “important development” was expected during a meeting between the coordination committees of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ishaq Dar pointed out that PML-N and PPP leaders were required to follow the prescribed rules during the coalition talks.

“It was decided that no member or leader of the coordination committees formed by both sides would comment on the progress of the ongoing discussions or the points discussed,” the PML-N Senator said.

اسلام آباد: 18 فروری پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے سینئر راہنما اور کوآرڈینیشن کمیٹی کے سربراہ سینیٹر اسحاق ڈار کا بیان پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) اور پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے اکابرین سے درخواست ہے کہ بات چیت کے لئے کمیٹیوں کے درمیان وضع کردہ ضابطے کی پاسداری کریں طے ہوا تھا کہ دونوں… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) February 18, 2024

Ishaq Dar was apparently referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s Thatta address, wherein he revealed the power-sharing formula between the PML-N and his party for a potential coalition government in Centre.

“The final points have not yet been resolved between the two parties, and consultations on the various proposals continued until yesterday,” Dar stated on X.

He noted that four rounds of consultations have been completed, and the fifth session is scheduled for Monday (February 19). “Important breakthrough is expected at tomorrow’s meeting. The two sides will issue a joint official announcement once the consultations are completed,” he added.

“It is not appropriate to discuss anything before the end of the consultation, according to the procedure agreed upon between the two parties,” maintained the former finance czar.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto – while addressing a public rally in Thatta – rejected the power-sharing formula he was offered wherein the prime minister’s seat would be shared between two parties.

“I was told that let us be the prime minister for three years and then you can take the premiership for the remaining two years, but I refused. We don’t work for ourselves but for the people”, the PPP Chairman said while addressing a public rally in Thatta.

Read More: PPP once again ‘rejects’ PML-N’s power-sharing formula

Bilawal Bhutto said that the party had decided that it would move forward with “those who has asked for its votes” and would not seek any ministries.

“I had no stubbornness to sit on the prime minister’s chair. I contested for you, for my people,” Bilawal Bhutto stated, highlighting the challenges Pakistan faces, including inflation and the prevalence of divisive politics.