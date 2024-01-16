PML-N, IPP leaders meet for joint strategy in Lahore’s NA-119, PP-149

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and IPP have devised a joint election strategy for Lahore’s NA-119 and PP-149 constituencies.

PML-N candidate from Lahore’s NA-121 constituency Shaikh Rohail Asghar, has announced full support to IPP candidate Aleem Khan for Punjab Assembly seat PP-149.

Four UC chairmen affiliated with PML-N have also announced support to Aleem Khan.

Rohail Asghar met IPP leader Shoaib Siddiqui to devise a joint strategy. PML-N leader lauded Aleem Khan’s services in public domain and promised to launch his election campaign.

UC chairmen Farooq Doggar and Mian Shabbir also announced support for the IPP candidate.

Shoaib Siddiqui talking to PML-N leader said that the voters of the National Assembly constituency NA-119 and provincial constituency PP-149 will elect Maryam Nawaz and Aleem Khan respectively.