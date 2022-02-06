PML-N lashes out at PPP for ‘ruining’ Sindh

SANGHAR: A day after former president Asif Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto visited Shehbaz Sharif’s residence at Model Town Lahore, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday lashed out at the PPP for “ruining” the Sindh province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Sindh’s Sanghar district, the former prime minister slammed the PPP-led Sindh government for ignoring rural areas of the province lacking basic necessities of life.

“Pakistan People’s Party ruling Sindh province for the past 14 years, but has failed to provide basic necessities to the people of Sindh,” he said, adding that health, education and all other institutions have been destroyed by PPP in Sindh.

“PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif laid a network of roads in Sindh when he was country’s prime minister,” he claimed and added that there is a lack of teachers and health facilities in Sindh despite PPP in power for past 14 years.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also criticised PPP on Sindh LG Act and stressed the need for introducing such a local bodies (LBs) system in which the local governments had all the powers, not MNAs or MPAs.

Read More: PPP, PML-N AGREE ON JOINT STRATEGY FOR 2023 ELECTIONS

Abbasi also claimed that PML-N will win major seats from Sindh including Sanghar in the upcoming general elections.

He, however, said that despite all these differences, all opposition parties were on one page when it comes to oust ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-N Sindh Secretary-General and former finance minister Miftah Ismail also slammed the PPP-led Sindh government for destroying the province.

ایک سابق وزیراعظم نے آج سانگھڑ میں پیپلز پارٹی پر شدید تنقید کی ہے۔ آخر ایسا کیوں ہوتا ہے ہمیشہ کہ جب بھی پیپلز پارٹی اور نون کی قیادت قریب آنے لگتی ہے وہ اختلافات پیدا کرنے کی کوشش شروع کردیتے ہیں ۔ ان کے ماضی کے بیانات بھی صرف الزام تراشی کے سوا کچھ نہ تھے۔ — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) February 6, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that recent criticism by PML-N leaders against PPP comes a day after former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at a luncheon at his residence.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were also present during the meeting.

Leaders of both parties discussed the political situation in the country, anti-government movement, and future strategy in the Parliament.

Comments