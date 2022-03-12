PML-N lawmakers show reservations over offering CM slot to PML-Q

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers including a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) have expressed reservations over offering the slot of chief minister to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The expression of reservations was shown by seven lawmakers of PML-N amid the latest political developments ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the expected no-trust move against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It was learnt that PML-N MNA Abid Raza has also shown concerns over the expected move. The lawmakers have questioned the party leadership for the criteria of giving the proposal to PML-Q.

They said that they are part of PML-N but how chief ministership was offered to PML-Q. They have also questioned the reason for the proposal to PML-Q despite PML-N is the largest party in Punjab.

The lawmakers recommended that PML-N’s chief minister should be nominated after the success of the no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties have announced the future strategy amid a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per details, the opposition has decided to impeach Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar after the impeachment move against PM Imran Khan.

PPP leader, Syed Khursheed Shah said the opposition parties will head towards Speaker NA and the Punjab CM after voting on a no-confidence motion.

